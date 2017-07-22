× Williamson County deputies seize over 40 pounds of methanphetamines

Georgetown, Texas (The Hill Country Tribune) — Deputies in Williamson County, Texas made a significant dent in the amount of methanphetamines on the streets recently. Deputies seized 41.3 pounds (18.73 kilograms) of the drug on Tuesday near the community of Jarrell along Interstate 35 north of Austin.

Deputies stopped 37 year old Jessica Verdiguel for driving in the left hand lane without passing and for failing to maintain a single lane. Upon questioning Verdiguel, advised the detectives that she was on her way to Dallas from Laredo to attend real estate classes but was unable to provide detectives with a location of the classes or where she would be staying at while in Dallas. Court documents indicate that the detectives noticed Verdiguel become very nervous upon questioning her and found her answers to basic questions to be suspicious. That is when she consented for the officers to search her vehicle and detectives found 3 marine grade batteries stuffed non factory lead which lead to further investigation and the discovery of the methanphetamine.

Detectives discovered a total of 11 packages weight 41.3 pounds total hidden inside of the batteries. Upon further questioning by detectives, Verdiguel said this time that she was on her way to Dallas to meet with friends and attend real estate classes and denied knowing that the methanphetamines were in the vehicle saying that the batteries belonged to her husband.

Veriguel was booked on possession of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams and is being held at the Williamson County jail on $200,000 bond.