1 person killed in 7 vehicle accident on I-44

ST. JAMES, MO – One person is dead and eight injured after a 7 car pile-up on I-44 Sunday afternoon in Phelps County.

A semi crossed the median and overturned, hitting two cars on the interstate.

Four other vehicles were either hit by debris or forced off the roadway as drivers tried to avoid the initial crash.

21-year-old Eric Uhrhan of Scott City, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene.

Glen Paasch, 73, of Rosebud, Missouri was airlifter to the University of Columbia Hospital in serious condition.

The accident shut down eastbound I-44 for several hours.