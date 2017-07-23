Ameren crews out restoring power from overnight storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strong storms knocked out the power for more than 50,000 Ameren customers.

Now, crews are trying to restore power as quickly as possible while dealing with temperatures above 90 degrees.

On Ladue Road, crews just wrapped up restoring power for people in this area. Crews had to cut down tree limbs in order to repair power lines.

Kevin Anders with Ameren Missouri says majority of the outages are in St. Charles County.

Ameren has around 400 workers on the streets restoring power and more help will be coming in Monday.

Anderson says his crews are working as hard as they can, unfortunately everyone will not be getting their power restored tonight.

I`m told all customers who will not be getting their power restored tonight should be expecting a call from Ameren soon.