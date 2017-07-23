Arts Pop: 2017 is a great year for concerts in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson is always busy keeping folks up-to-date on St. Louis’ music scene. But in 2017, he's busier than ever and he thinks that's a good thing. St. Louis is drawing bigger, more sought after concerts. This year, the city is home to four large stadium tours. Metallica rocked Busch Stadium in early June. Guns N' Roses' much anticipated show at The Dome is this Thursday. Billy Joel and U2 come to town in September.

But it isn't just Rock n' Roll, big names in Country music and Hip Hop are also filling St. Louis venues. St. Louis is no longer fly-over country when it comes to big-named concerts.

Three big shows the Gateway City is going to miss out on this year: Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar.

Pick up Sunday's A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for more on the big year in concerts and follow Kevin Johnson's Blender blog for the latest in St. Louis music news.