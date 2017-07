× Fatal shooting on I-70 Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS – Police confirmed a man was shot and killed on I-70 around 1am Sunday Morning. They responded to EB 70 and Jennings Station Road.

They found a 48 year old man shot to death in the back of a taxi minivan. The 70 year old taxi driver was taken into custody. Police say an altercation occurred between the driver and the victim. The driver says he shot in self defense. Saint louis county police is investigating.