Hancock and Kelley: Trump’s NYT Interview, St. Louis Police Survey, Battles for MO & IL Governors

ST. LOUIS, MO - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m. This week, the pair breakdown President Donald Trump’s interview with the New York Times and the fallout from some of the comments he made, especially concerning Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. They follow that with more on a KMOX investigation into a survey of St. Louis City Police that says many want out. They wrap things up with a discussion of Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s latest state budget battle and more reaction as Missouri Governor Eric Greitens tries to aid with crime prevention in St. Louis.

