× Over 50,000 Ameren customers without power after storms

ST. LOUIS, MO – The thunderstorms that swept through the area have left many without electricity. Ameren reports that there are over 50,000 customers without power.

This comes at the end of a dangerous heatwave. Many people are relying on their air conditioning to keep cool. The high temperature forecast for Sunday is nearly 100 degrees.

Ameren reports that there are 22,000 homes and businesses without power in St. Louis County. There are over 16,000 customers with a power outage in St. Charles County.

The electric utility has crews working to restore power to affected customers. Hopefully the power will be restored soon.

Check the full map of power outages here.

Power outages & some damage from this AM's storms. @KelleyHoskins is in St Charles County on @FOX2morning with a look at the damage. pic.twitter.com/dnwiT6c04a — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) July 23, 2017