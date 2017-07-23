Overnight storms roll through Lincoln and St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An early morning storm passing through the St. Louis area left behind a path of damage Saturday. In St. Charles County first responders reported most of the damage was north of Interstate 70. A camper overturned at the Lakeside 370 Park.

Central County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Gary Donovan said 3 people were inside and suffered minor injuries. He said this was the second time in recent years when wind blew over a camper.

In Lincoln county downed tree limbs left a mess in several cities. Elsberry Fire Chief Keith Hailey said there were downed tree limbs throughout most of the city. Damage included his own home. A tree branch crashed into his roof. The damage left a hole in his ceiling. Hailey said he thought it was a tornado at first and now believes straight line winds could have caused the damage.

First responders remind anyone helping with cleanup efforts to avoid coming in contact with downed power lines.