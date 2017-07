Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Summer is a great time for playing sports, but it also can be dangerously hot. It is important to recognize the signs and know the dangers of heatstroke. Dr. Bo Kennedy, MD, with St. Louis Children's Hospital, talks about how you can keep your kids safe through their summer sports and protect them from heatstroke.

For more information visit: www.stlouischildrens.org