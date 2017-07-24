Ameren crews still working to restore power to customers in MO and IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL – On Monday Ameren Illinois workers stopped by the convention center parking lot in Collinsville to pick up supplies including water and ice. While most of the power is back on for some residents there are thousands on both sides of the river still dealing with the outage.

The storms from early Sunday morning left more than 55,000 Ameren Missouri customers without power. Now that number in Missouri is down to less than 3,000 mostly in the Berkeley area.

As for the folks in Illinois crews are doing repairs in Alton and surrounding areas. The numbers started out at 40,000 yesterday and now that number is down to 1,700 near Alton. Extra crews were brought in from Iowa and Wisconsin to help.