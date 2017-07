Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Health Watch, it's time to check the pantry. Bush's Best Baked Beans issued a recall.

Some of the cans may have defective side seams that could cause the product to spoil.

The flavors included in the recall are the 28-ounce cans of Brown Sugar Hickory, Country Style and Original.

All have a best by date of June 2019.

Bush's Best Baked Beans says you should throw out the cans, even if they don't smell spoiled or look tainted.