Central Illinois struggles to find solution for bed bugs

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) _ The resurgence of a bug that was once nearly extinct has cities in central Illinois scurrying for answers of how to tackle the issue.

The Herald & Review reports that bed bugs are becoming a problem in places like Decatur because there’s no funding for prevention and extermination. The small, flat, brown bugs that bite don’t carry a disease, which causes them to be excluded from falling under the authority of governmental organizations like state health departments.

The bugs, which are attracted to warm bodies, spread easily, and are difficult and expensive to eliminate.

According to Scott Fisher of Scottie’s Pest Control in Decatur, the standard to eliminate bed bugs is three treatments. Treatments prices range from $250 to $1,000 per treatment, depending on the size of the dwelling.

