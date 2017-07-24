× Florida man charged in Illinois with sexual assault of child

TROY, Ill. – A Florida man faces charges in southern Illinois that accuse him of luring a 12-year-old boy through social media and then sexually assaulting him in the early 2000s.

The Alton Telegraph and Bellville News-Democrat report Monday that 41-year-old Derrick R. Sepp, of Apopka, Florida, is charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. Each count carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence. He also faces one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The child lived in Troy, Illinois, at the time. Troy police says the victim, now an adult, read in 2014 about Sepp’s 2009 conviction for sex crimes against a Florida child, then contacted police.

Madison County’s sheriff’s office charged Sepp on July 13 and Florida authorities arrested him last week.

It wasn’t clear if Sepp had a lawyer.