Florissant city worker accused of taking up-skirt pics; burglarizing homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A Florissant city employee is charged for taking photos under women's skirts and stealing undergarments from their homes. Police arrested Ronald Pixley, 59, on Friday. He's charged with 3-counts of second degree burglary and invasion of privacy.

Florissant police say a city hall employee noticed Pixley acting suspicious on Friday. She reported the activity.

Police say they got a full confession from Pixley. He told them that he had been taking pictures under the skirts of at least two female employees in city hall since March of 2016. He also told them that he unlawfully entered the homes of female city hall employees and stole their undergarments and other items, without them knowing. Police recovered several of those stolen items.

Police say the activity went unnoticed for so long because the women had grown familiar with Pixley.

"With the advent of technologies there's almost no way to be 100 percent sure. Always be aware of your surroundings and be always suspicious of people. Pay attention to what you are doing, even people you've known for several years," said Sgt. Andy Haarmann.

The Florissant police department believes there may be other victims out there. They are encouraging anyone with information on Pixley to come forward and contact the police department at 831-7000.