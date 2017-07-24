Kurt Warner Hall of Fame Preview on Sports Final

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and St. Louis Post-Dispatch NFL writer Jim Thomas talk Kurt Warner. The former Rams Super Bowl winning quarterback will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 5th. Martin and Jim retell Warner's wonderful story leading the Rams to the NFL's top prize.

 