× Margie’s Money Saver: Women’s dresses under $25 at Nordstrom Rack

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Get dressed up and save on women’s dresses for under $25! Right now at Nordstrom Rack online, check out hundreds of stylish dresses. Some are up to 85 percent off.

You’ll find designers like Betsey Johnson, Free People, Max Studio and more.

Shipping is free when you spend $100 or more.

To shop visit: nordstromrack.com