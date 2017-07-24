× Men charged after Chicago officer shot in leg

CHICAGO (AP) _ Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a shootout with Chicago police that left one officer with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 20-year-old Donzell Grant and 24-year-old Cortez Harrington were also charged with armed robbery with a firearm, and kidnapping with a firearm and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon. The two men had allegedly tied up employees of a store during a robbery and were leaving with merchandise when police arrived. During an exchange of gunfire with the suspects one officer was shot in the leg.

She was taken to Stroger hospital, where doctors stabilized her condition.