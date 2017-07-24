× Missouri senators reconvene to consider abortion bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri senators have returned to the Capitol to debate abortion legislation but haven’t yet taken action.

Senators met Monday to work on a wide-ranging abortion bill that would impose new regulations on the procedure, among a number of other provisions.

Senators didn’t take a vote on whether to adopt stricter proposals recommended by the House or to stick with a watered-down version that already received Senate approval. Differences in the House version include a provision that would make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to calls without lights or sirens.

House members passed the measure more than a month ago. Senate leaders say work has been delayed because of scheduling issues.

Senators are going back to work on the bill Tuesday.