Missouri senators reconvene to consider abortion bill

Posted 11:19 am, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:18AM, July 24, 2017

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri senators are returning to the Capitol for a special session on abortion legislation.

Senators are scheduled to meet Monday to take up work on a wide-ranging abortion bill.

It would impose new regulations on the procedure, including mandatory annual inspections of clinics by the state health department. It would make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to calls there without lights or sirens. Supporters also say it’s aimed at protecting pregnancy care centers from a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination based on reproductive health decisions.

Lawmakers are considering the bill during a special session focused on abortion policy called by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

House members passed the measure more than a month ago. Senators haven’t yet taken it up.