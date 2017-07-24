Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Our Pet of the Week Ruby is looking for her forever home! This five-month-old Terrier mix is a big ball of energy who walks well on a leash! She never meets a stranger.

Ruby loves to play with everyone and she loves to sit on laps.

The staff at the Metro East Humane Society says she'll need a little training because she's so young.

Also, this is last week for the company's $25 Kitten Adoption event.

If you are interested in learning more about Ruby, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!