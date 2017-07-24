× Police chasing suspect on southbound I-55 in Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS — Police are chasing a suspect driving a black Hyundai Sonata on southbound I-55 in Jefferson County near Herculaneum. The suspect may be armed and wearing a bulletproof vest.

It is not clear what incident started the chase. Police have not released any information about the suspect’s description.

Officers are working to stop the vehicle. They have measures in place to stop the suspect’s car.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.