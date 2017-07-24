Police chief fires back after video shows Metro cops covering camera

Metro officials say a camera in a MetroLink break room shows St. Louis County officers sitting around instead of riding the trains. They even cover up the camera.
Chief Belmar said that officers covered the camera when changing clothes. He called the allegations politically motivated by Bi-State in an effort to get their own police department.
"It's ridiculous, I'm not going anywhere . Bottom line, St. Louis County Police and County Executive Steve Stenger have done more to increase the safety of the ridership on Metro than anybody else," said St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar.
Belmar says he just met with Bi-State about two weeks ago and none of this was brought to his attention. He plans to investigate all of the allegations. If they are found true then he will discipline the officers.