Police chief fires back after video shows Metro cops covering camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Chief Belmar is under fire as the head of Bi-State is now calling for him to step down. Chairman of the Bi-State Development Board Vince Schoemehl is speaking out after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch published a scathing article about the St. Louis County Police and their work on MetroLink.

Metro officials say a camera in a MetroLink break room shows St. Louis County officers sitting around instead of riding the trains. They even cover up the camera.

Chief Belmar said that officers covered the camera when changing clothes. He called the allegations politically motivated by Bi-State in an effort to get their own police department.

"It's ridiculous, I'm not going anywhere . Bottom line, St. Louis County Police and County Executive Steve Stenger have done more to increase the safety of the ridership on Metro than anybody else," said St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar.

Belmar says he just met with Bi-State about two weeks ago and none of this was brought to his attention. He plans to investigate all of the allegations. If they are found true then he will discipline the officers.