Police: Suspect connected to several carjackings in custody

ST. LOUIS – A sigh of relief in south St. Louis. A teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with several carjacking’s.

City police officers showed up at a neighbor's association meeting Monday night to let people know they are working diligently but can't do that without their help.

Detectives briefly talked about arresting and charging 18-year-old Dominick Higgins in connection to 2 kidnappings. They say he was involved in carjacking victims, then taking them to an ATM and making them withdraw money.

They say this was a crime of opportunity and that you can never be too careful.

Meanwhile the neighborhood association says it's encouraging residents to take part in what they call Block Captain as a way to help police stop crime before it happens.

Higgins is being held on $400,000 cash only bond.

Detectives say there are 2 other suspects who were involved in the carjacking’s they are searching for.