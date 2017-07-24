× Song of the Day – Muny Monday’s – A Chorus Line!

Do you have what it takes to take your place on the line? A Chorus Line is a landmark American Musical Debuting back in 1975. A Chorus Line will take the stage at The Muny July 29th through August 4th.

A Chorus Line is a Broadway classic. Centered on 17 Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line, the show is set on the bare stage of a Broadway theatre during an audition for a musical. A Chorus Line provides a glimpse into the personalities of the performers and the choreographer as they describe the events that have shaped their lives and their decisions to become dancers.

