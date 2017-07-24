St. Louis man charged with attacking 4 homeless people with a hammer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man is charged with attacking four homeless people with a hammer as they slept in a vacant St. Louis school building, critically injuring two of the victims.

Edward Moore, 61, was charged Sunday with four counts of assault and armed criminal action. Bond is set at $500,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police said in a news release that the four victims were taken to a hospital Saturday after they were found suffering from ``head trauma.'' The release says a man and woman were listed in critical condition, with the woman unstable. Another man and woman were listed as stable.

Police say a homeless woman was critically injured in the attack. Authorities say the woman was inside the school with three other homeless persons, two men and one woman.

One of the victims to told Fox'2 Derrion Henderson the attack started after dispute over prescription drugs. Authorities say the attack happened around 10:30am Saturday. A witness said he saw the people coming out of the school bloody on stretchers. All of them were taken to a hospital.

The former school north of downtown closed in 1978.

Homicide detectives have been called to handle the investigation.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com