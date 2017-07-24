St. Louis police evaluates training after officer wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Police Department is looking at whether more training is necessary after an off-duty officer was wounded by ``friendly fire'' from a fellow officer looking for suspects.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the department is forming a committee to decide how to best train officers for such encounters.

Police say they were chasing suspects inside a stolen car when it crashed June 21. The off-duty officer came out of his home after hearing the crash when an officer just arriving at the scene allegedly shot him in the elbow, thinking he was a suspect.

Interim Chief Lawrence O'Toole says an investigation is ongoing.

There are no national standards on how off-duty officers should take action and uniformed officers should conduct themselves when confronted by off-duty counterparts.

