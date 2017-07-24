St. Louis Workhouse gets temporary air conditioners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Relief could be coming Monday morning for prisoners city's Medium Security Institution. Many areas of the facility, commonly known as the 'Workhouse,' aren't air conditioned.

A spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson says portable air conditioning units should be arriving between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

FOX 2 crews captured the scene last week as inmates yelled for help during the blistering summer heat wave. The facility was built back in 1996 and only a few areas have air conditioning. That means staff members routinely work in hot spaces and inmates have to rely on vented windows for air circulation.

The jail houses inmates who have been charged but have not or cannot make bail before their court date.

Bringing in AC units will not be cheap. It could cost up to $40,000 per day.