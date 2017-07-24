Suspect in Monday’s police pursuit, was an Iraq veteran with cancer struggling to get help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC, MO - The suspect in Monday’s chase and shooting along I-55 is 31-year-old Jerrod Kershaw from Pacific.

Neighbors describe Kershaw as a big teddy bear. Someone they would invite over to their house for dinner. They said he always said hello and stopped to chat but Monday morning something was different.

Debra Miller has lived next door to Kershaw for about a year. She said she was outside Monday morning when she saw Kershaw walk by in full military camo, a bullet proof vest, a rifle in one hand and another gun and ammo strapped to his side.

Miller said she asked him if he was going hunting but Kershaw just walked by with his head down. She said this was very out of character of her neighbor who liked to talked and have barbeques.

Miller said Kershaw is a veteran who served in Iraq and within the past few months he started having major health problems.

“His whole system was failing he found out he was a bad diabetic and went into a coma for a few days,” said Miller.

Miller said on Wednesday Kershaw was diagnosed with stage two liver cancer, and the saddest part is he was struggling to get the help he needed.

She said Kershaw spent this past weekend with his two kids whom (who or whom?) he loved very much.

38.481998 -90.741519