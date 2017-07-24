Taxi driver fatally shoots passenger in St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ An investigation continues after the passenger in a taxi was fatally shot by the cab driver on Interstate 70 in suburban St. Louis.

Police on Monday identified the dead man as 48-year-old Ahmad Saramah of St. Louis County.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Sunday. St. Louis County police received a report of a shooting on I-70. Officers found Saramah in the back seat of a taxi minivan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 70-year-old taxi driver told police an altercation occurred with the passenger as they were traveling westbound on the interstate, and he shot Saramah in self-defense. Police say the taxi driver is cooperating in the investigation.