Vexing vandals launch frozen water bottles at St. Charles County cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MELLE, MO — On July 19th at 9:40pm a family driving home from church was hit by a water bottle. They say a small dark colored car traveling north on Highway DD near the intersection of Highway D in the New Melle, Defiance area threw the bottle. They were covered in glass but unharmed.

“We had three incidents that have been reported to us where a car passes by, going opposite direction on a two lane highway and throwing an object out,” said Captain David Tiefenbrunn of the St. Charles County Police Department .

Captain Tiefenbrunn also says two of the incidents have involved water bottles. The front windshield was hit in one attack, the grill and radiator damaged in another one.

“What's really bad, is they are going to hurt someone. Not to mention car damage they are causing people. For a joke. Its what it seems like," said DD Market worker John Brock.

He also says it is something that could happen anywhere. But, in their community, it is big news. Brock says, “Three or four kids in a blacked out in a Honda Civic with a loud muffler throwing frozen water bottles. That night somebody chased them all the way to Augusta and lost them so they know the roads.”

One of the victims posted what happened to their family on Facebook. They received hundreds of comments, several stating that this happened to them in other communities as well.

“At this point nobody has been injured. Something like that, impacting a car, when driver not suspecting. That could lead to cause them to drive off the highway,” said said Captain David Tiefenbrunn.