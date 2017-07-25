26 years later, Alrin Henderson’s family still holds out hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Tuesday marks 26 years since Arlin Henderson disappeared from his Moscow Mills and his family is still searching for answers.

Around 5 pm on July 25th, 1991 Arlin Henderson, 11-years-old, went out on his bike to look for friends to play with while his mom cooked dinner.

That was the last time anyone saw Arlin. His bike was found about 11 weeks later in a field about 10 miles from his home.

Arlin’s family said they have followed up on numerous leads over the years but none have panned out.

They strongly believe that someone knows something or had heard something.

The family is asking that anyone with information contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.