An Overland food pantry is struggling to survive

ST. LOUIS — An Overland food pantry is sending out an SOS. Officials say that if they don’t get help the pantry will close by next month.

The Ritenour Co-Care Food Pantry fills the food gap for nearly 2,000 residents by providing fresh produce, meats and dairy items.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that donations have decreased and if it can’t find funding and enough volunteers it will close by August 19th.

The pantry is located on Lackland road. More information about how to get involved can be found at the food pantry’s website, ritenourcocare.org.

This letter was posted to the pantry’s Facebook group on July 21st: