Author discusses ‘I Love Me Some Me!’ anti-bullying children’s book

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ An anti-bullying book just for kids is in just in time for back-to-school. I Love Me Some Me! addresses bullying by focusing on how the victim responds to it. It urges readers to love themselves more than the bully's words or actions.

Author Ashley Burkett, who is also a counselor in the Ferguson-Florissant School District, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with more.

As a counselor, Burkett has seen a lot of bullying and the affects. Often times to combat bullying, teachers and parents want to change the bully's behavior. However, I Love Me Some Me! takes on a different approach by focusing on the victim and their reaction.

I Love Me Some Me! was written to empower all victims of teasing and bullying to stand up for themselves by using positive words instead of remaining voiceless victims.

Next week, there is a back-to-school book fair in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. It will take place on August 5 at the Ferguson- Florissant School District Administration Center.

To learn more about the Ferguson-Florissant School District Back to School Fair and Fun Run visit: fergflor.org

To purchase I Love Me Some Me! visit: Amazon.com

