Bi-State chair calls for Belmar to resign over MetroLink security

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar is under fire as the head of Bi-State is calling for him to step down. Chairman of the Bi-State Development Board, Vince Schoemehl, is speaking out after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch published a scathing article about the St. Louis County Police and their work on MetroLink.

A camera in a MetroLink break room shows St. Louis County officers sitting around instead of riding the trains. They also covered up the camera.

According to Belmar, officers covered the camera when changing clothes. He called the allegations politically motivated by Bi-State in an effort to get their own police department.

Belmar says he just met with Bi-State about two weeks ago and none of this was brought to his attention. He plans to investigate all of the allegations.

If they are found true then he will discipline the officers.