Cardinals place Wainwright on disabled list

Posted 7:15 pm, July 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:14PM, July 25, 2017

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch to the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 10, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Cardinals have place pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disable list due to mid-back tightness.  The team is expected to announce roster moves Wednesday.

This is the 4th time in Wainwright’s career that he’s been placed on the disabled list.

  • 2008 For right middle finger sprain
  • 2011 For right elbow Tommy John surgery
  • 2015 For a ruptured right Achilles.

Currently Wainwright is the Cardinals leading pitcher with 11 wins and ERA of 4.89.