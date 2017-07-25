× Cardinals place Wainwright on disabled list

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Cardinals have place pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disable list due to mid-back tightness. The team is expected to announce roster moves Wednesday.

This is the 4th time in Wainwright’s career that he’s been placed on the disabled list.

2008 For right middle finger sprain

2011 For right elbow Tommy John surgery

2015 For a ruptured right Achilles.

Currently Wainwright is the Cardinals leading pitcher with 11 wins and ERA of 4.89.