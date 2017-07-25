Cardinals place Wainwright on disabled list
ST. LOUIS, MO – The Cardinals have place pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disable list due to mid-back tightness. The team is expected to announce roster moves Wednesday.
This is the 4th time in Wainwright’s career that he’s been placed on the disabled list.
- 2008 For right middle finger sprain
- 2011 For right elbow Tommy John surgery
- 2015 For a ruptured right Achilles.
Currently Wainwright is the Cardinals leading pitcher with 11 wins and ERA of 4.89.
