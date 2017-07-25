× Coroner: Remains ‘consistent’ with teen boy but no ID yet

PEKIN, Ill. – Authorities say skeletal human remains found near a central Illinois home are “consistent with” a 13-year-old boy.

A person mowing grass Monday found the remains in Pekin. Sheriff’s Department officials issued a statement Tuesday after an autopsy saying according to the county coroner no identification can be made until DNA testing is done. The sheriff’s office said the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy believes the remains are consistent with those of a male adolescent.

Police in Pekin have been looking for 13-year-old Robert Bee Jr., who reportedly ran away from home in November.

Chief Deputy Jeff Lower says bones were found scattered and it’s suspected that an animal moved them since the property was last mowed about three weeks ago.

Local, county and state officials are investigating.