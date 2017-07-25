Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…JULY 26, 2017:

All about hard core Summer on this Wednesday from start to finish…but especially late morning and all afternoon into the evening…upper 90’s and tons of humidity. The a strong Summer cool front works in late, late Wednesday night, Thursday and into Thursday evening…the front popping scattered rain and storms…a few could be severe so we watch the sky. then a great relax of the summer dome and the northwest flow takes over…we never trust the northwest flow…look for a series of cool fronts dropping in…main thing is to keep the cooler and less humid door open…mid 80’s for high Friday and over the weekend.