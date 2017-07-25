Donate blood and receive $5 Target eGiftCard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ If you have blood to give, the American Red Cross wants it. St. Louis and the metro area are facing a critical blood shortage.

The Red Cross says all blood types are needed. If you give July 26 through August 31, you'll get a $5 Target eGiftCard™.

To schedule an appointment to donate use the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.