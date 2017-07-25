ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Scarlett Johansson kicks butt, Alec Baldwin rants and raves and Lena Dunham says goodbye. Kevin has a preview of what's new on dvd today, including: Ghost in the Shell, The Boss Baby, Gifted, & Girls: The Final Season.
DVD Tuesday – Ghost, Gifted, Girls and a Big Baby
