DVD Tuesday – Ghost, Gifted, Girls and a Big Baby

Posted 11:34 am, July 25, 2017, by , Updated at 09:21AM, July 25, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Scarlett Johansson kicks butt, Alec Baldwin rants and raves and Lena Dunham says goodbye. Kevin has a preview of what's new on dvd today, including: Ghost in the Shell, The Boss Baby, Gifted, & Girls: The Final Season.