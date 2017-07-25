Florissant Valley Firefighters collecting school supplies for kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO – It's almost back to school time and that means a call for back to school supplies.

One local fire district is trying to help students in need get ready for the brand-new year.

The people who fight fires aren't trying to dampen your summer spirit, but instead they're trying to get prepared for the end of it, and the beginning of the school year.

Randy Ray, Battalion Chief Florissant Valley Fire Protection District says, “Hazelwood Fire Department, the Robertson Fire Department, Spanish Lake and Black Jack Fire Districts are all correlating to collect supplies for kids in need.”

Between now and Friday, Florissant Valley Firefighters will collect supplies at their fire stations.

Then, Saturday July 29th from 10 am to 1 pm firefighters from the North County area will hand out free backpacks and school supplies at Hazelwood Central, East and West high schools for anyone in the Hazelwood School District community.

“We`re collecting school supplies at all three of our fire houses as well as the other five fire districts that I mentioned.”

So, they`ll gladly accept glue, paper products, erasers or anything else school supply related for those in need.

“Well we got a lot of kids that school supplies are getting expensive like everything and it`s just hard to make ends meet. So, we want to help those kids out and make sure they start their year out right.”

The Back to School Corridor Community Fair at central, east and west high schools will feature information, immunization and activities for all.

“If you were a fire truck enthusiast there`s a good chance you might see some different trucks?

There is. We`ll let you get up inside and climb around. Just won`t let you drive it, we can`t do that.”