How to listen to FOX 2’s podcasts
ST. LOUIS — FOX 2 is now offering several podcasts of some of your favorite shows and segments. You can listen to FOX 2 Headlines, Hancock and Kelley, Post Scripts, The Pulse of St. Louis and The Kilcoyne Opinion from your favorite podcast app.
You can find the podcasts by searching for them in iTunes or Google Play. Direct links to subscribe are available below:
- FOX 2 Headlines: iTunes – Google Play
- Get the latest local news update. This podcast is a great way to get St. Louis news in under five minutes. The podcast is updated several times a day.
- Hancock and Kelley: iTunes – Google Play
- Hancock and Kelley are the odd couple of politics. Hancock, a Republican, and Kelley, a Democrat, are political consultants who used to lob grenades at each other when they were executive directors of their political parties. But there was no animosity when they joust on-air. No yelling. No personal attacks. No name-calling. While they disagree on most everything political, they have become friends. They counter each other calmly, often with humor.
- Post-Scripts: iTunes – Google Play
- This is a weekly review of the headlines that St. Louis is talking about. FOX 2’s John Brown hosts a rotating panel of guests from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to analyze the region’s news and politics.
- The Pulse of St. Louis: iTunes – Google Play
- KPLR 11’s Shirley Washington hosts this community affairs program that gets to the heart and soul of St. Louis.
- The Kilcoyne Opinion: iTunes – Google Play
- Like St. Louis sports? FOX 2’s Sports Director breaks down the latest in sports with a little humor.