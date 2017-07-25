× Jackie Joyner Kersee coaching East St. Louis Field Day

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL – Olympic Star Jackie Joyner Kersee is doing some coaching Tuesday. She’s taking part in the annual East St. Louis Field Day.

The opening ceremony begins at 9:30am and the competition starts at 10am. Kersee will be offering tips to students taking part in the city-wide field day at the JJK Center. It’s part of the East St. Louis summer youth project to bring the community together for physical activity and fun competition.