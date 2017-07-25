× Leake Throws Seven Shutout Innings, Cards Beat Rockies 8-2

Mike Leake rebounded from a sub par last outing and dominated the Rockies on Monday night at Busch Stadium. Leake pitched seven shutout innings and led the Cardinals to an 8-2 win. Randal Grichuk, Jose Martinez and Tommy Pham all homered for St. Louis, who was kicking off a seven game home stand. Leake picked up the victory to raise his season record to 7-8.

Randal Grichuk continued his power hitting since being activated off the disabled list. Grichuk’s two run homer in the fourth inning was his fourth home run in his last four games played. Grichuk now has 13 home runs on the season. Martinez got his sixth homer of the year and Pham hits his 14th of the season. Both of those blasts came in the seventh inning.

The win gives the Cardinals a season mark of 48-51. They trail the first place Brewers by four games in the NL Central standings.