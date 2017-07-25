Missouri Senate sends governor new abortion regulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation to impose new regulations on abortion and give the attorney general the authority to prosecute violations of abortion laws.

Senators on Tuesday voted 22-9 in favor of the measure, which includes stricter requirements passed by the House more than a month ago.

The legislation would give the attorney general new powers to prosecute violations of abortion laws. If signed by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, the bill also will require annual inspections of abortion clinics by the state health department and make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to the clinics without lights or sirens.

Greitens has indicated he supports the version that's now headed to his desk.

