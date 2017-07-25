× New center to help newly-released Cook County Jail inmates

CHICAGO (AP) _ Officials in Chicago are launching a center to help inmates newly released from Cook County Jail.

A ribbon cutting for the Supportive Release Center will be held Wednesday morning. The center is close to Cook County Jail, which is one of the largest jails in the country.

The center is a joint venture of the University of Chicago, the county sheriff’s office and organizations including Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities. The goal of the new center is to help those who struggle with mental illness, substance abuse or homelessness.

Cook County officials say at least 30 percent of the jail’s daily population lives with some form of mental illness.

Speakers at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting including Sheriff Tom Dart and Daniel Diermeier, who’s the provost of the University of Chicago.