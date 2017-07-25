Police: Serial bank robber in St. Charles area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO – St. Charles City Police are looking for a man who has robbed several banks in the past two weeks.

Police are calling this man a serial bank robber. He's accused of robbing 3 banks over the past two weeks starting on July 12th.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’ 4” to 5’ 6’ tall, 140-160 pounds, fair skin with freckles, thin build, with short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a plain t-shirt, blues jeans, white tennis shoes, and a green and white baseball cap with the letter “C” in black on the back.

Police say he is responsible for entering three banks in the St. Charles area over the past two weeks including the First State Bank on Old Highway 94, the Commerce Bank on St. Peters Parkway and the Regions Bank on First Capitol. Each time he’s handed tellers a note demanding cash, while implying he has a weapon.

"We have looked at other banks and financial institutions in the area and he has entered those, but he has not committed any crime in those banks" said Lt. Fisk. "But we were able to extract video surveillance showing that he was in those areas maybe casing those financial institutions to potentially rob it" he said.

The suspect has been spotted at other banks and credit unions in the St. Charles area, but didn’t rob them.

"When they have the information in front of them such as a suspect still photo it gives them a more heightened awareness so they can notify us if that individual happens to enter their place of business" said Lt. Fisk.

But police believe he may hit again.

"We're anticipating that he'll probably rob another one in the next two to three days based on his pattern" said Lt. Chad Fisk with the St. Charles Police Department.

Police are urging anyone who has seen the suspect to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300, St. Charles Crime Stoppers at 636-949-3333 or 911. You can also send text by texting “STCPD plus your message” to 274637 (crimes) or online at stcharlescrimestoppers.org.