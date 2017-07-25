× Scammers pretending to be Social Security Administration employees to get your info

ST. LOUIS — The Social Security Administration is warning about fake phone calls with scammers pretending to be SSA employees. Officials say the bogus callers try to get you to verify your name, date of birth, social security number, parents’ names, and other personal information. In some cases they tell victims they are due for a 1.7 percent cost-of-living increase.

The scammers can use your information to contact the real SSA and then change your direct deposit account, address, and telephone information.

Some of the calls are coming from a 323 area code.