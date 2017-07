× St. Charles County Fair kicks off Tuesday

ST. CHARLES, MO — The annual St. Charles County Fair kicks off Tuesday. The five day event starts this afternoon at 4pm. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

There is an exotic petting zoo, a bounce house and all the carnival rides you can handle. That is included with your paid admission.

The fair is located at Rotary Park on west Meyer Road in Foristell.