Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ It’s Tuesday and that means it time to Train with Mike Wayne. Today the personal trainer discussed carbohydrates and sustaining energy during workouts.

After recognizing a need for compassionate trainers, Mike Wayne began dedicating his time to help people reach their fitness goals.

He's also working to help fight against obesity.

To learn more visit: trainwithmikewayne.com