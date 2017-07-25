× Work on abortion bill continues in Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri senators are starting work again on a wide-ranging abortion bill.

Senators are set to meet Tuesday to continue debate on the legislation, which includes new regulations on the procedure and a number of other provisions.

Senators haven’t yet voted on whether to adopt stricter proposals passed by the House, or to stick with a watered-down version that already received Senate approval. Senators also could try to reach a compromise with the House.

The differences in the House version include a provision that would make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to calls without lights or sirens, for example.

House members passed the measure more than a month ago. Senate leaders say work has been delayed because of scheduling issues.